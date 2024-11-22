Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police have deployed their Expolsive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to London Gatwick’s South Terminal following the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item’ in luggage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while a ‘security incident’ is investigated.

Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that trains cannot stop at Gatwick Airport’s railway station.

Sussex Police have deployed their Expolsive Ordnance Disposal team to London Gatwick’s South Terminal following the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item’ in luggage. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Police said they were called at 8.20am this morning (November 22) and, as a precaution, have deployed their EOD team.

The force have advised the public to avoid the area as there is ‘significant disruption’. Some roads around the South Terminal have also been closed, the police confirmed.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport following discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police were called at 8.20am this morning and, as a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed.

"This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We are advising the public to avoid the area where possible.

“Please keep an eye on our social media for updates and thank you for your patience while this is ongoing.”

You can follow live updates from the ‘security incident’ at Gatwick Airport here.