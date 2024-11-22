London Gatwick: Explosive Ordnance Disposal team deployed to South Terminal following discovery of ‘suspected prohibited item’

By Matt Pole
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:16 GMT
Sussex Police have deployed their Expolsive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to London Gatwick’s South Terminal following the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item’ in luggage.

A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while a ‘security incident’ is investigated.

Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.

It has been reported that trains cannot stop at Gatwick Airport’s railway station.

Sussex Police have deployed their Expolsive Ordnance Disposal team to London Gatwick’s South Terminal following the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item’ in luggage. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty ImagesSussex Police have deployed their Expolsive Ordnance Disposal team to London Gatwick’s South Terminal following the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item’ in luggage. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images
Police said they were called at 8.20am this morning (November 22) and, as a precaution, have deployed their EOD team.

The force have advised the public to avoid the area as there is ‘significant disruption’. Some roads around the South Terminal have also been closed, the police confirmed.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport following discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

“Police were called at 8.20am this morning and, as a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed.

"This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We are advising the public to avoid the area where possible.

“Please keep an eye on our social media for updates and thank you for your patience while this is ongoing.”

