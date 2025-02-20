Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman was taken to hospital in a ‘serious condition’, while two others sustained ‘minor injuries’, following a five-vehicle collision on the M23.

The motorway was closed southbound yesterday morning (February 19) between junction 9 and 10 in the Pound Hill area of Crawley while emergency services dealt with the collision.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Crawley and East Grinstead attended the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender.

One person was released from a vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment, the fire service added.

The motorway was closed until around 1pm yesterday afternoon, following scene clearance and vehicle recovery.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a collision involving five vehicles on the M23 southbound between Junction 9 and Junction 10, in the Pound Hill, Crawley area, at around 10am on Wednesday 19 February.

“A woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where she remains. It is believed she is now in a stable condition.

“Two others involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

“The road was closed until around 1pm while police investigated the circumstances of the incident and cleared the scene.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 275 of 19/02.”