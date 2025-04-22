Motorcycle rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after Poynings crash
Sussex Police said a motorcycle rider was taken to hospital after a crash near Poynings.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and information following the serious collision, which happened on the A281 at 10.15am on Tuesday, April 22.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It happened near the junctions with the B2117 Brighton Road and Shaves Wood Lane. The rider, a man from Brighton, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Temporary road closures are in place while emergency services respond to the incident. Anyone with information, including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police by emailing: [email protected] and quote Operation Penhold.”