Motorcycle rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after Poynings crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said a motorcycle rider was taken to hospital after a crash near Poynings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information following the serious collision, which happened on the A281 at 10.15am on Tuesday, April 22.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It happened near the junctions with the B2117 Brighton Road and Shaves Wood Lane. The rider, a man from Brighton, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Temporary road closures are in place while emergency services respond to the incident. Anyone with information, including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police by emailing: [email protected] and quote Operation Penhold.”