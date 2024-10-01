Heathfield crash involving car and a motorcycle: rider air-lifted to hospital, say Sussex Police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was airlifted to hospital after a car and a motorcycle collided in Heathfield.

AA Traffic News said at about 3pm on Saturday, September 28, that a crash had happened on the A265 near Heathfield Fire Station, reporting ‘very slow traffic’. At about 5pm, the AA said the road was closed.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Monday, September 30: “Police were called to a collision between a car and a motorcycle in High Street, Heathfield, at around 3.45pm on Saturday (28 September). The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was air-lifted to hospital, but his injuries are no longer believed to be serious.

The crash happened on the A265 near the Heathfield Surgery

“The road has now reopened and enquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to [email protected], quoting serial 704 of 29/09.”