“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines and three off-road vehicles to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“Upon arrival firefighters were faced with a rapidly developing fire affecting gorse, reeds, grassland and trees and around ten tonnes of hay. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work bringing the fire under control to prevent it spreading further.

“Firefighters worked into the evening to extinguish the fire, and remained on scene turning over and dampening down to ensure there were no further signs of fire.

“The cause of the fire remains unclear, but it is not believed to have begun accidentally.

"Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this large fire, but residents living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the large amount of smoke from the fire.

“This fire was a protracted incident, with the last crew not leaving the scene until 11.15pm. The fire caused around two acres of damage.”

The fire service took the opportunity to remind people to ‘take extra care when out and about’, especially in ‘periods of prolonged dry weather’.

“Fires can take hold extremely quickly and spread rapidly, devastating open countryside and posing a serious risk to residents living nearby as well as their property,” the spokesperson added.

The fire service urged people to ensure:

– Cigarettes are put out properly and never throw them out of car windows;

– Don't be tempted to light a fire in the countryside;

– Don't leave glass bottles outside – not only can they hurt people and animals, they can also magnify the sun's rays and start a fire;

– Make sure fires are fully extinguished after use;

– Disposable BBQs should be allowed to cool fully before being placed in a bin, once there are no signs of heat remaining;

– Never leave a disposable BBQ or camp fire unattended.

1 . Littlehampton wildfire Firefighters were called shortly after 7pm on Monday (July 14) to ‘reports of a large wildfire’ on the edge of Littlehampton Golf Club in Rope Walk. Photo: Jack Chiverton

2 . Littlehampton wildfire Firefighters were called shortly after 7pm on Monday (July 14) to ‘reports of a large wildfire’ on the edge of Littlehampton Golf Club in Rope Walk. Photo: Jack Chiverton

3 . Littlehampton wildfire Firefighters were called shortly after 7pm on Monday (July 14) to ‘reports of a large wildfire’ on the edge of Littlehampton Golf Club in Rope Walk. Photo: Jack Chiverton