Photos show scene after police close West Sussex village lanes following serious collision

Emergency services responded to a serious collision in a Mid Sussex village this morning (Friday, November 22).

AA Traffic News said this morning that the B2028 was blocked in Lindfield.

Sussex Police issued a statement shortly after 9.30am.

Police on the B2028 near Lindfield on Friday, November

A spokesperson said: “Officers are responding to a collision on Ardingly Road, Lindfield, which was reported at 6.35am this morning. Stonecross Lane and Park Lane have been closed in both directions as emergency services attend the scene. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by email to [email protected] quoting Operation Mayford.”

According to the AA, it was a ‘serious crash’ and there are long delays on B2028 High Street – ‘both ways from Stonecross Lane to Francis Road’.

More photos have been submitted that show police at the scene.