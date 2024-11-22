Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The emergency services have responded to a serious collision in a Mid Sussex village.

AA Traffic News reported this morning (Friday, November 22) that the B2028 was blocked in Lindfield.

Sussex Police issued a statement shortly after 9.30am.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are responding to a collision on Ardingly Road, Lindfield, which was reported at 6.35am this morning.

The emergency services have responded to a serious collision in Lindfield. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Stonecross Lane and Park Lane have been closed in both directions as emergency services attend the scene.

“Anyone with information about the collision is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by email to [email protected] quoting Operation Mayford.”

According to the AA, it was a ‘serious crash’ and there are long delays on B2028 High Street – ‘both ways from Stonecross Lane to Francis Road’.