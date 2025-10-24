Prisoner suffering ‘effects of drug and alcohol withdrawal’ died within 24 hours of arriving at HMP Lewes, says report

A prisoner died within 24 hours of arriving at HMP Lewes, a Fatal Incident Report has said.

The report by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman at ppo.gov.uk said Jamie Funnell, 44, died on December 16, 2023.

The report said an inquest concluded on September 30, 2025, with the jury saying Mr Funnell’s death was ‘due to the effects of drug and alcohol withdrawal that was exacerbated by a series of omissions by healthcare and prison staff’.

A post mortem examination had established that Mr Funnell died from a heart attack.

The ombudsman’s report said: “On 15 December 2023, Mr Jamie Funnell was remanded to HMP Lewes for assaulting an emergency worker. Mr Funnell had a history of substance misuse.”

He arrived at around 6pm.

The report said the nurse carrying out his initial health screen noted his physical observations were ‘all within the normal range’. The nurse also assessed him as ‘having mild benzodiazepine withdrawal’ and ‘minimal evidence of significant alcohol withdrawal’.

After Mr Funnell was referred to the substance misuse team, he was prescribed diazepam as required and thiamine for alcohol withdrawal, as well as methadone for opiate withdrawal. It was noted he had not taken any ‘illicit substances’ for around 48 to 72 hours because he had been in police custody.

According to the report, Mr Funnell said he used alcohol daily and had spent about nine months in ‘rehab’, coming out about four months earlier. It said: “Mr Funnell said that he drank three bottles of wine and two cans of very strong beer each day and that he had last used alcohol three days earlier. He also said that he used heroin every day.”

The report said Mr Funnell pressed his cell bell at 5am on December 16 and a nurse assessing him for alcohol withdrawal found his CIWA-Ar (Clinical Institute Withdrawal Assessment for Alcohol–Revised) score now indicated moderate alcohol withdrawal. He was given diazepam, but the report said that when he was reviewed at 9.20am he had nausea and was retching. Mr Funnell was given anti-sickness medication and said later that he had vomited.

The report said the substance misuse nurse spoke to Mr Funnell through a cell observation panel at about 2pm when he reported feeling ‘rough’. But it said the nurse was not able to complete a full clinical assessment because there was only one officer present on the wing, meaning that, in line with local protocols, the cell door could not be opened.

The report said an officer unlocked Mr Funnell at 4pm who walked down the landing to see the substance misuse nurse and collapsed. It said he collapsed again after he was helped back to his cell. The report said Mr Funnell then became unresponsive and stopped breathing and the custodial manager (CM) radioed a medical emergency code blue.

It said: “Healthcare staff started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), inserted an airway, gave him oxygen and used a defibrillator. At 4.32pm, ambulance paramedics arrived and took over emergency life support. At 5.16pm, they confirmed that Mr Funnell had died.”

According to the report, the clinical reviewer found Mr Funnell was appropriately assessed and referred when he arrived at the prison with the prescribing of diazepam and methadone being ‘appropriate to his symptoms and withdrawal scale scores’. When Mr Funnell had symptoms of alcohol withdrawal at 5am on December 16, the clinical reviewer found he was appropriately given diazepam in line with Practice Plus Group’s (PPG) Standard Operating Policy for Assessment and Management of Alcohol Dependence. PPG provides healthcare at the prison.

But the report said: “The clinical reviewer concluded that the clinical care Mr Funnell received for alcohol withdrawal was not equivalent to that which he would expect to receive in the community.”

It said follow-up care after the morning of December 16 ‘was not in line with PPG policy’, adding that the clinical reviewer described the lack of additional CIWA-Ar assessments as ‘a critical error’. They said this meant there was ‘no objective assessment of the severity of Mr Funnell’s condition for much of the day’.

The report added: “The paramedic crew told a senior officer that they were concerned about the quality of basic life support and CPR delivered by prison healthcare staff, particularly regarding Mr Funnell’s airway management, chest compression technique, and use of the defibrillator.”

The report recommended that the Governor and Head of Healthcare ‘should ensure that healthcare staff have entry to prisoner’s cells on K Wing at the weekend, to allow face to face clinical assessments when required’.

It recommended the Head of Healthcare should ensure that the Standard Operating Procedure for Assessment and Management of Alcohol Dependence is revised. It said this should mean: staff are given clear guidance about how to manage alcohol withdrawal within 48 hours of arrival in custody; and staff understand when and how to complete CIWA-Ar assessments and prescribe and provide medications in line with clinical expectations. The report recommended the Head of Healthcare makes sure staff are competent to carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation in line with national guidance while arranging for additional training when required.

A spokesperson for Practice Plus Group said: “We wish to express our sincere condolences to Jamie’s family and friends. His death gave rise to a number of learnings for us; we have actioned the recommendations identified in the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman’s report and our clinical review and patient safety investigation, and will now review and take action in response to the coroner’s findings. We remain committed to continually improving the care we provide to vulnerable people in prison and to learning lessons where we fall short of our high standards.”

People can read the full report at ppo.gov.uk/fatal_incident/jamie-funnell.