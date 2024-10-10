Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A21 in East Sussex, police have said.

The police are investigating a collision on the A21 between Sedlescombe and Whatlington, shortly before 2pm on Monday, October 7.

“The collision involved a silver Skoda Citigo and a grey Jeep Compass and occurred just north of the junction with Marley Lane,” a police spokesperson said.

"The driver of the Skoda, a 62-year-old man from St Leonards, sustained serious injuries.

The police are investigating a collision on the A21 between Sedlescombe and Whatlington, shortly before 2pm on Monday, October 7. Photo: Stock image / National World

“He was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he remains in a stable condition.”

Police said the driver of the Jeep – a 59-year-old woman from Kent – sustained minor and was taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 585 of 07/10.

The road was closed for more than five hours on Monday. National Highways provided regular updates on social media.

The latest statement at 7.15pm read: “The A21 is now OPEN in both directions between the A2100 Johns Cross and A28 near Baldslow, East Sussex following an earlier collision. Thank you for your patience.”