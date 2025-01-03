Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major railway disruption was reported after a vehicle collided with a railway bridge in a West Sussex village.

It was reported on social media that a lorry had become stuck under the bridge outside Amberley railway station on Thursday evening (January 2).

Southern Rail announced at 7.45pm that a road vehicle had collided with a railway bridge between Pulborough and Barnham.

Whilst the train company awaited staff to ‘check the infrastructure’, trains had to ‘run slower then usual’ in this area.

Southern quickly announced that trains were unable to run through Amberley – on the route between Horsham and Bognor Regis/Portsmouth Harbour.

"Trains running on this route will be subject to delays, alterations or cancellations,” a social media notice read.

"If you are currently on a train that is not at a station and not moving, do NOT attempt to exit the train.

“We are aware of your location and working hard to get you back on the move as soon as possible.

“Trespassing on the railway is illegal, and highly dangerous.”

Southern Rail reported just after 8pm that services between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis, would terminate and restart at Billingshurst.

“A shuttle service will then run between Portsmouth Harbour and Bognor Regis every 30 minutes,” Southern Rail added.

"Between Billingshurst and Barnham, you may need to use an alternative route.

"This disruption will extend your journey time by up to 30 mins and you may need an alternative route or to use more then usual trains to travel.”

For those travelling to or from Amberley and Arundel, rail replacement buses were requested to cover the area where trains cannot run between Barnham and Billingshurst.

These were expected to run on ‘ad-hoc basis’.

The train company continued: “Services that run between Bognor Regis and Barnham, have been suspended and will not run until further notice. Alternative train routes have been implemented to keep you on the move.

“Services from Victoria to Littlehampton (via Hove) will call additionally at Three Bridges.”

At 8.30pm, it was reported that the vehicle had been moved and trains were able to run.

Passengers were told they would no longer need to use an alternative route – with trains between Horsham and Barnham ‘back on the move’.

A spokesperson added: “Where trains and their crews have been displaced, trains remain subject to delays whilst we work to get services back on time.

“You may no longer need an alternative route but please continue to allow 30 minutes extra to complete your journey.

“An additional service has been implemented from Bognor Regis to Barnham to keep you on the move.”

Southern Rail reported at 10.35pm that disruption caused by the incident had come to an end, with services ‘no longer affected by this problem’.