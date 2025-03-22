The ‘vast majority of residents’ evacuated as a result of a chemical incident in St Leonards were allowed home last night (Saturday, March 22), police said.

While fire officers continue to test the remaining chemicals found at a house on the A259 Marina, the threat to public safety has ‘significantly reduced’, according to Sussex Police.

Photos below show the huge operation still in place in St Leonards as of this morning (Sunday, March 23).

Local residents can expect a visible police presence over the coming days as an investigation into the circumstances of the incident continues.

