The ‘vast majority of residents’ evacuated as a result of a chemical incident in St Leonards were allowed home last night (Saturday, March 22), police said.
While fire officers continue to test the remaining chemicals found at a house on the A259 Marina, the threat to public safety has ‘significantly reduced’, according to Sussex Police.
Here’s the latest: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/st-leonards-incident-majority-of-evacuated-residents-allowed-home-cordon-shortened-on-a259-5046556
Photos below show the huge operation still in place in St Leonards as of this morning (Sunday, March 23).
Local residents can expect a visible police presence over the coming days as an investigation into the circumstances of the incident continues.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.