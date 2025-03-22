St Leonards: 25 photos of major chemical incident

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 17:20 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:31 BST
Photos show inside the police cordon amid a chemical incident in St Leonards.

The ‘vast majority of residents’ evacuated as a result of a chemical incident in St Leonards were allowed home last night (Saturday, March 22), police said.

While fire officers continue to test the remaining chemicals found at a house on the A259 Marina, the threat to public safety has ‘significantly reduced’, according to Sussex Police.

Here’s the latest: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/st-leonards-incident-majority-of-evacuated-residents-allowed-home-cordon-shortened-on-a259-5046556

Photos below show the huge operation still in place in St Leonards as of this morning (Sunday, March 23).

Local residents can expect a visible police presence over the coming days as an investigation into the circumstances of the incident continues.

Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025.

1. St Leonards: 25 photos of major chemical incident

Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025. Photo: JL

Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025.

2. St Leonards: 25 photos of major chemical incident

Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025. Photo: JL

St Leonards: 25 photos of major chemical incident

3. Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025.

St Leonards: 25 photos of major chemical incident Photo: JL

Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025.

4. St Leonards: 25 photos of major chemical incident

Scene of the chemical incident in St Leonards taken at around 7.20am on March 23 2025. Photo: JL

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:St LeonardsSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice