The ‘vast majority of residents’ evacuated as a result of a chemical incident in St Leonards have been allowed home, police have said.

While fire officers continue to test the remaining chemicals found at a house on the A259 Marina, the threat to public safety has significantly reduced, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Following specialist advice, the cordon has been shortened from 10pm this evening.

“This will allow many of the 80 adults and children, who have been displaced since Thursday, to return home. Preventing harm and protecting public safety has been the priority of all agencies involved throughout.

Photo from the scene yesterday (Saturday, March 22). Pic: Sussex News and Pictures

“Hastings Borough Council will continue to support the remaining households unable to return while testing continues close to their homes.”

"The cordon will now cover a section of Marina towards the seafront and part of the A259 will remain closed. This will continue to be reviewed.

“Officers from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and fire service colleagues on mutual aid from across the country will continue their assessment of remaining chemicals found at the site, which was deemed safe from explosive risk by Explosive Ordnance Disposal at 9.30pm.”

The police force said people can expect a visible police presence over the coming days as an investigation into the circumstances of the incident continues.

Sussex Police previously said a 28-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Investigations are ongoing, but from ‘evidence gathered so far’, there is ‘no indication that he intended to cause harm either to himself or anybody else’, according to police.

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said: “I am pleased that the vast majority of residents are at last able to safely return home.

“Partners have worked as swiftly as possible in the circumstances to make this possible, working extensive hours and in extremely hazardous and challenging conditions, bringing in extra resources to test chemicals and help reduce the risk to people’s safety.

“East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service will take over the chemical testing from EOD and they are supported by specialist colleagues from Kent, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Oxfordshire and specialist police resources.

“The public will see screens erected at the site to enable testing to be carried out effectively for the rest of the weekend.

“Following liaison with ourselves and partners, the organisers of the Hastings half marathon have sadly taken the decision to cancel the event which was due to take place on Sunday (March 23).

“We understand that the disruption to the local community has been significant, and we remain grateful for your understanding, patience and support during this challenging time.

"The safety of the public has, and always will be, our first priority, and the decision to reduce the cordons was taken as part of a multi-agency response as soon as we possibly could. Further updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

“As the lead agency for this incident we can now confirm that the declaration of a major incident has been rescinded.”