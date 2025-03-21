The chemicals found at a property in St Leonards are ‘not part of any large-scale drugs production’ nor part of a ‘terror-related incident’, police have said.

More than 40 homes were evacuated after chemicals which ‘pose a threat to life’ were discovered at a property yesterday evening (Thursday, March 20), Sussex Police said.

The bomb disposal squad and other emergency services are still at the scene this afternoon (Friday, March 21) and are expected to be there into the evening.

Police also said they do not know when residents will be able to return to their homes.

Emergency services at the scene in St Leonards. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

A spokesperson said: “The emergency response after chemicals were found inside a house on the A259 Marina, St Leonards is ongoing and we would like to thank the public for their patience.

“We are aware of speculation around the circumstances and are confident that the chemicals are not part of any large-scale drugs production. At this time, it is also not believed to a be a terror-related incident.

“The chemicals are explosive and pose a threat to life and multiple partners are working together to manage the incident response and keep people safe.

“Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue are working closely with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to make the chemicals safe. This work is expected to continue into the evening and we will give regular updates.

“Residents in all nearby homes – some 45 homes – have been evacuated in a 100-metre cordon between Caves Road and Sussex Road, which also extends to some properties in the north in West Hill Road.

“Hastings Borough Council has set up a rest centre for displaced residents at the Royal Victoria Hotel, east of the cordon. We don’t know when residents can return to their home but will ensure they are updated as soon as possible.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose. He remains in custody at this time.”

Chief Inspector James Scott said: “Our priority is to keep people safe. We appreciate the support of the residents and wider community who have been affected by the necessary actions we have had to take.

“I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding while we bring this incident to a safe conclusion while minimising further disruption.”

“The declaration of a major incident allows emergency services and other partner agencies, through the Sussex Resilience Forum, to work together effectively to keep the public safe.”