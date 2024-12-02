The emergency services, including the Shoreham RNLI, rushed to Brunswick Terrace in Hove shortly before 8am last Monday (November 25).

"On Monday, November 25 at around 7.50am, police were alerted to a man in difficulty at sea off the coast of Hove,” a police spokesperson said.

"A 43-year-old man from Hove was recovered from the water by emergency services and taken to hospital.

"Sadly, it has been confirmed that he has since died and his next of kin have been informed.”

The Shoreham RNLI launched its all weather lifeboat to the incident.

A statement read: “The crew proceeded to the scene and pulled the casualty from the water onto the lifeboat before administering first aid.

“The lifeboat then took the casualty to Brighton Marina to a waiting ambulance who took the person to hospital for treatment. Our inshore lifeboat also launched to assist but was stood down shortly after launching.

“If you see someone in difficulty in the water, always phone 999 and ask for the coastguard #RNLI #SavingLivesAtSea”

1 . Hove sea rescue South East Coast Ambulance Service joined the emergency response ‘following concerns for a person in the sea’ in Hove. Photo: Eddie Michell