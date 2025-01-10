Tankers were pictured on the Saltings roundabout, at the entrance to Shoreham Beach on Friday (January 10).

It comes nearly two months after a sewer pipe burst on Victoria Road.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We’re sorry for the repeated disruption caused by our broken sewer on Victoria Street, Shoreham.

"Preparations for a repair were made overnight and we’ll work as quickly as is safe to complete this.

“This pipe has burst before and our construction team is drawing up plans for a major rehabilitation or replacement project.

“We were able to contain flows from the sewer and there has been no impact to the environment.

“Our customer team is visiting nearby residents to keep them up to date with progress.”

The tankers are not far away from Lancing's West Beach estate – which has been plagued by sewage related issues over the years.

1 . Tanker operation in West Sussex Southern Water has apologised to residents for 'repeated disruption' as tankers returned to the A259. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

