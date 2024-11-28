Urgent new 'severe flood' warning issued for areas south of Horsham

An urgent new ‘severe flood’ flood warning has been issued for areas south of Horsham.

The Environment Agency says that the River Arun is currently ‘high and rising’ after nearly a month’s worth of rain – 80mm – fell over the past week.

And, it warns: “Some roads, including the A29 at Pulborough, may become impassable.”

The new warning follows heavy rain yesterday (Wednesday) during which 30mm of rain fell in just a few hours. An Environment Agency spokesperson said that flooding will affect the A29 at Pulborough from this morning (Thursday), adding: “Water will be extensive through fields and will affect gardens and properties on Lower Street and Swan Corner, Pulborough, near to Swan Bridge, and Bridge Cottages, Greatham.

The areas where 'severe flooding' is expected

"Only isolated showers are forecast Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The river should begin to fall by 11pm 28/11/2024, but will not fall nearer to a normal level until the middle of next week.

"River levels could end up similar to the peaks of winter 2023. Some roads, including the A29 at Pulborough, may become impassable, please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding.

"Our pumps in Pulborough are running to help reduce the risk of flooding.”