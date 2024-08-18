The award-winning pub also issued a statement on Saturday morning.

The social media post read: “We can confirm that at the early hours of this morning we had a fire break out in one of our storage sheds.

“The fire brigade have been and the fire is now out, the investigator has confirmed that it was an electrical fire.

“We would like to thank all the first responders who came to our aid when we needed them the most! A huge thank you to our friends and neighbours for your kindness and support.

"And thank you to all the locals who have posted kind words.”

In an update at 1pm, the pub advised customers that it would unfortunately have to remain closed for the rest of the day.

“Unfortunately the damage has been far worse than we originally thought,” the management team added.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

In better news, the pub was able to partially reopen on Sunday.

A social media update read: “We’re so happy to say, we’ll be open for drinks from 12:00pm!

“Please note the garden and back room will remain closed, and we won’t be serving food today.”

Eight appliances and aerial ladder platform were used to bring the fire under control on Saturday.

The fire service asked people to ‘please avoid the area’ and, if nearby, ‘keep your windows and doors closed to avoid smoke’.

At 6.40am, the fire service said the fire ‘has been scaled back with four appliances’, adding: “Thanks to West Sussex crews in Littlehampton, Bognor and Worthing with support from Hove and Preston Circus Community Fire.

"Please continue to keep your doors and windows closed and avoid the area if you can.”

As of 7.50am, two appliances remained at The Windmill Inn ‘dampening down’.

Mill Lane has been reopened to traffic, the fire service said.

At 10am, the fire service added: “We can confirm the Windmill Inn fire is now out and remaining fire crews left the scene shortly after 9am. All surrounding roads now open.”

