A spokeswoman for the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at Titch Hill, Sompting, shortly after 1pm.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender from Worthing, as well as an off-road vehicle from Shoreham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Members of the public are urged to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work safely.

Emergency services called to 'aircraft incident' near Worthing

“Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service are also at the scene.”

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said the light aircraft had crashed on open downland earlier this afternoon.

They added: “There were reported to be two men in the aircraft, pilot and passenger, who received medical attention at the scene.”

A spokeswoman from Brighton City Airport Air Traffic Control said: “The aircraft in question wasn’t a Shoreham based aircraft - it was just transiting. The aircraft declared a mayday, due to engine failure and crash landed in a field near Steyning.

“The Air Ambulance was conveniently in the area and was redirected to the site but the pilot has thankfully walked away from the aircraft.