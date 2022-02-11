A spokeswoman for the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at Titch Hill, Sompting, shortly after 1pm.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines and a heavy rescue tender from Worthing, as well as an off-road vehicle from Shoreham.
“Members of the public are urged to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work safely.
“Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service are also at the scene.”
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said the light aircraft had crashed on open downland earlier this afternoon.
They added: “There were reported to be two men in the aircraft, pilot and passenger, who received medical attention at the scene.”
A spokeswoman from Brighton City Airport Air Traffic Control said: “The aircraft in question wasn’t a Shoreham based aircraft - it was just transiting. The aircraft declared a mayday, due to engine failure and crash landed in a field near Steyning.
“The Air Ambulance was conveniently in the area and was redirected to the site but the pilot has thankfully walked away from the aircraft.
“We have advised the Air Accidents Investigation Branch and the emergency services are in attendance.”