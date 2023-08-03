Fire crews from Horsham and Billingshurst were called to the blaze at the Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse in Market Square just after 5am.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area to allow the firefighters to work safely.
After extinguishing the fire, a crew remained on the scene damping down before leaving just after 10 am.
Windows on the first floor of the building were left open.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 5.12am we responded to a fire at a restaurant in Market Square, Horsham.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival crews found smoke issuing from the first floor and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building to extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly brought under control using jets and hose reels."
The spokesperson said that crews will be returning to the restaurant this afternoon for a reinspection.