BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Emergency services leave the scene after Horsham restaurant fire

Emergency services have now left the scene after fire broke out at a Horsham restaurant in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:23 BST

Fire crews from Horsham and Billingshurst were called to the blaze at the Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse in Market Square just after 5am.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area to allow the firefighters to work safely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After extinguishing the fire, a crew remained on the scene damping down before leaving just after 10 am.

Most Popular
Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at a restaurant in Market Square in Horsham. Photo: Sarah PageFire crews at the scene of a blaze at a restaurant in Market Square in Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page
Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at a restaurant in Market Square in Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page

Windows on the first floor of the building were left open.

Have you read? Angry residents in village near Horsham raise fresh concerns over ‘appalling’ roads

New landlords plan to create ‘nice vibe’ at Horsham pub

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 5.12am we responded to a fire at a restaurant in Market Square, Horsham.

Windows on the first floor of the Buenos Aires Arentine Steakhouse restaurant in Market Square, Horsham, were left open as emergency crews left the scene of the fire. Photo: Sarah PageWindows on the first floor of the Buenos Aires Arentine Steakhouse restaurant in Market Square, Horsham, were left open as emergency crews left the scene of the fire. Photo: Sarah Page
Windows on the first floor of the Buenos Aires Arentine Steakhouse restaurant in Market Square, Horsham, were left open as emergency crews left the scene of the fire. Photo: Sarah Page

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival crews found smoke issuing from the first floor and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building to extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly brought under control using jets and hose reels."

The spokesperson said that crews will be returning to the restaurant this afternoon for a reinspection.

Related topics:Emergency servicesWest Sussex FireBillingshurst