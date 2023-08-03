Emergency services have now left the scene after fire broke out at a Horsham restaurant in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Fire crews from Horsham and Billingshurst were called to the blaze at the Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse in Market Square just after 5am.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area to allow the firefighters to work safely.

After extinguishing the fire, a crew remained on the scene damping down before leaving just after 10 am.

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at a restaurant in Market Square in Horsham. Photo: Sarah Page

Windows on the first floor of the building were left open.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 5.12am we responded to a fire at a restaurant in Market Square, Horsham.

Windows on the first floor of the Buenos Aires Arentine Steakhouse restaurant in Market Square, Horsham, were left open as emergency crews left the scene of the fire. Photo: Sarah Page

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival crews found smoke issuing from the first floor and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building to extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly brought under control using jets and hose reels."