Emsworth Artists offer their summer exhibition

Emsworth Artists, comprising invited artists who live within two miles of Emsworth Square, are exhibiting at the Community Centre, Emsworth from 10am until 5pm daily from Saturday, August 23-Wednesday, August 27.

Spokeswoman Jan Copsey said: “The purpose of our exhibition is to help raise funds for the community centre. This we have been doing for many years now, raising up to £50.000 for the running of the centre.

“The exhibition began in 1987 when the Lumley Room was first opened and a retrospective exhibition was held for artist Sydney J Stokes and from there our summer exhibition began

We do not have workshops ourselves but come together for this special event and this year have several new artists joining us

“This year we have a painting donated by Simon Cowper for the raffle and as usual many paintings by our extremely talented artists. After the devastating fire at the community centre earlier this year we hope to again to be able donate a considerable amount. Our visitors are very important to us and we hope to welcome you.”

Jan added: “Sydney Stokes and his wife, Flora, moved to Emsworth in 1970 when he retired from a career of designing and installing furniture for British embassies and No 10 Downing Street. They contributed to village life.

“Flora Stokes died in April 2012 aged 94. Flora had been involved with the community association since its beginnings. The first art exhibition held there was a retrospective exhibition of her husband Sydney Stokes’ work. This then led to the forming of Emsworth Artists with all the profits going towards maintaining the community centre. For their tenth anniversary Flora donated a silver candlestick to be awarded annually for the best exhibit voted for by visitors to the exhibition. Flora, an artist in her own right, was a member of Emsworth Artists and of various art groups who regularly meet at the community centre.”

Taking part in the exhibition is Nadia Day: “I am a landscape artist, painting the stunning coastal views of Emsworth and beyond. I always enjoy including my trademark big British sky and this is always my starting point. My preferred canvas size is large, a metre squared or above, and I paint fast and loose with lots of water in order to capture the mood of a scene. I use unusually large paint brushes and a variety of pallet knives to aid my process.

“A good day for me is a full day of painting, starting a new landscape, finishing detail on another painting and that feeling that I have been as productive as possible!”

Also taking part is photographer Vince Lavender.

“Love of reflected light and landscapes inspires Vince’s work, and living in Emsworth, means inevitably, seascapes are never far away,” Jan said. “In recent years Vince has experimented with urban landscapes and photocollage work, and he continues to present his work on various media, as well as the traditional framed photograph. Photographs are sometimes printed on canvas, but more unusually, images are produced bonded under glass, directly printed onto aluminium or printed onto wood for extra textural effect.”

Also taking part is Michael Bury.

“After a university career divided between sailing, theatre design and the occasional lecture on civil engineering, Michael Bury spent most of his working life designing offshore oil platforms, picking up a PhD in coastal engineering on the way.

“Unencumbered by an arts college education, Michael learnt to paint and draw from books and adult education classes. He works almost exclusively in watercolour and is fascinated by the spontaneity and serendipity that this medium provides. He now indulges his love of the sea by painting characterful yachts, old fishing boats and coastal and harbour scenes. He also enjoys painting portraits and figures from life and runs a life drawing class in Lavant.”