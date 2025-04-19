Emsworth Concert Band promise music as "the tonic we all need right now!"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emsworth Concert Band will be in action with a very special programme at Oaklands Catholic School in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville on Saturday, April 26 at 7.30pm.

Ian Smith, band secretary, said: “Our programme will include music from Starlight Express, Glenn Miller, Broadway themes, Celtic Flutes, Concert Prelude and a great up-tempo piece called Gaelforce. On a more serious theme and in order to remember VE Day, we shall be performing Hymn to the Fallen and an arrangement of Abide with Me which merges the main tune with the Last Post.

“Tickets are £15 per head but will include a glass of wine or soft drink plus very light refreshments. Children and young people under 16 years are free. In Emsworth, Bookends are selling tickets for us, but they are also available through Eventbrite.”

Tickets will also be available on the door.

“The band was first formed in 1986 and it was known as the Emsworth Marching Band. There are quite a few videos showing the Emsworth Marching Band on YouTube and they also got themselves on Blue Peter when they became supreme champions. But they decided in the end that they wanted to concentrate more on concert work so they changed the name to the Emsworth Concert Band.

“I have been playing with them for about 12 years or more. It is always good to have a hobby, and this is a really nice band. The other members of the band are really lovely people. We do spend quite a lot of time together and it's very relaxed but we do come up with a sound that we consider to be good and that's very satisfying. We are always aiming to improve.

“We are very lucky to have Andy Hall as our musical director. He has been with us since 2019 and he is a very good musician with a superb ear for what is right and what is wrong. He has had such a lot of experience in terms of repertoire for us to play – what will please the audiences but also what will challenge us as a band.”

Ian is promising a fine programme at the latest concert: “There is so much doom and gloom in the news. I think we all need a boost. We all need a tonic, and music is one of the best tonics out there. It can lift your spirits, and it can give you the feel-good factor but it can also hit the spot emotionally. I think this is a lovely programme. It's very disappointing when you go to a concert and the band are enjoying themselves but they don't play anything you recognise. That definitely won't be the case with this programme!”