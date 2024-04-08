Aerial photos show another cliff fall on border of Saltdean and Telscombe

Photographer Eddie Mitchell took the drone images on the border of Saltdean and Telscombe, showing that a large amount of chalk has fallen.

The photos come after two significant cliff collapses in the space of two weeks in February and March. The first was at Seaford Head and the second was at Peacehaven.

Eastbourne Borough Council have warned people about getting too close to the edge, saying ‘the unstable chalk can fall at any time with absolutely no warning’.

On March 30, a photo showed a large crowd of people close to the cliff edge at Birling Gap. The Maritime & Coastguard Agency said: “We really can’t stress enough how important it is to keep back from the edge. There is no ‘safe’ place to be. If cracks have appeared even if they are several feet away from the edge, don’t be tempted to go and investigate.”

1 . Saltdean and Telscombe There has been another cliff fall on the border of Saltdean and Telscombe Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Saltdean and Telscombe There has been another cliff fall on the border of Saltdean and Telscombe Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Saltdean and Telscombe There has been another cliff fall on the border of Saltdean and Telscombe Photo: Eddie Mitchell