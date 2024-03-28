Visitors to East Sussex coastline urged to stay following two significant cliff collapses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warning comes as families prepare for the school break, and after huge sections of cliff along the coast collapsed last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With visitor numbers set to increase as the weather improves, local councils have once again teamed up with HM Coastguard and landowners to launch a campaign reminding people of the risk posed by the unstable chalk cliffs.

Visitors to East Sussex’s coastline are being urged to stay safe after two significant cliff collapses in the space of just two weeks. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Cliff erosion is a natural process and part of the evolution of the coastline and as well as the risk to those walking on top of cliffs, it can also present dangers to those on the beach below.

“Sadly, we continue to see people getting perilously close to the edge of the cliffs to take a selfie, or walking along the base of the cliffs without appreciating the danger they are putting themselves in.

“The cliffs contain many overhangs and cracks that visitors may not be able to see, and the unstable chalk can fall at any time with absolutely no warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand why visitors to come to East Sussex to enjoy the spectacular coastline, and we want to encourage people to continue to visit the area safely.

“As well as the dangers posed by cliff falls, visitors are also reminded to check of tide times as it is possible to get cut off by the incoming tide or be forced to walk too close to the base of the cliffs to avoid the rising sea water.”

The joint campaign to raise awareness of cliff dangers is being promoted by HM Coastguard, The National Trust, South Downs National Park Authority, Sussex Wildlife Trust, East Sussex County Council, Seaford Town Council, Wealden District Council, Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council.