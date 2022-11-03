Why is there raw sewage being dumped in our very fragile environment and how can we fix it?

Thirty years ago our water – something we all owned – was sold off. Privatisation has largely enriched private shareholders who have done little to invest in this essential public service.

When the water companies were sold off, the government took on their historic debts. Since, they have accumulated over £45bn of debt that is ultimately the responsibility of billpayers or governments.

Clean Water Action Group's protest against sewage discharges on Aug 26 on the beach behind Azur, St Leonards. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

We were told privatisation could do things more cheaply but water bills rose by 40 per cent in real terms, according to the National Audit Office.

We were promised that privatisation would unlock more investment but less was invested in 2018 than in 1990.

We were told that nationalised industries wasted money, but one water boss took home £2 million after venting 4.2 billion litres of sewage into rivers – over which his firm eventually paid £20 million in fines.

Over a decade, the nine large English companies have paid out as much in dividends as they have made in profits. So no money left for infrastructure investment.

Privatisation was supposed to bring competition but the abuse of the dominant market position by water companies for over 30 has shown that the only winners in Thatcher’s privatisation are the shareholders. Ofwat, the water regulator, and the monopolies commission have had no impact on these companies.

The millions that they have paid in fines could have been used to invest directly in the physical water infrastructure. Unfortunately there is no incentive for them to do so. Profits for shareholders is their only goal.

After over 30 years, water companies are dumping raw sewage into the environment simply because they can knowing that there will be no serious repercussions.

The Environment Bill should address the issue of storm overflows and sewage leaking which would place a duty on sewerage undertakers to ensure that untreated sewage is not discharged from storm overflows. Making sure that those responsible are made accountable.

The relatively insignificant fines imposed on undertakers are not working. The threat of losing the right to manage water systems should be imposed. A water system management tendering system should be introduced creating proper competition. As with the privatised power companies it can be done.

You voted against tighter regulation of water companies in the Sewage Overflow and Lords Amendments to the Environment Bill.

