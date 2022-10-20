According to Southern Water’s website, sewage was released at both beaches into the sea from 7.01am to 9.37am.

A second discharge of sewage happened from 9.48am to 11am at both Bexhill and St Leonards.

St Leonards and Bexhill are both frequently used as outfalls for sewage to stop overflow after heavy rainfall.

The two incidents were reported on Southern Water’s website following heavy rain earlier this morning.

Last week, Bexhill and Battle MP, Huw Merriman, and Hastings and Rye MP, Sally-Ann Hart, raised the issue of recent sewage outflows in Bexhill and St Leonards during a debate in Parliament.

A few days later, Mr Merriman also met with representatives from the Environment Agency, Southern Water, Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council to view the beach outflows.

He said the team discussed a new mapping project, being brought to Bexhill, which will test water from across the town and pinpoint causes which could be responsible for the ‘sufficient’ rating accorded to Bexhill’s bathing water quality.

Speaking after the site visit at Bexhill, Mr Merriman said: “The project to map our local water inlets and outlets should allow us to pinpoint the issues and fix them. I am determined we will find the cause.

"As I said in my debate, this situation has been going on for decades. There are hundreds of thousands of miles of combined sewers. Playing politics, or pretending there is an easy fix, is not going to deliver a solution. This has been going on for decades. I’ve asked that we stick to the facts, work together in Parliament with ideas for change and be nicer to each other and our waterways.”

A spokesperson for Southern Water, said: “Rain can overwhelm the combined sewer and drainage system which exists in many parts of our region. To protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding, storm overflows act as a release value and release excess water into the sea. These discharges are heavily diluted, typically being 95 per cent rainwater. There are around 15,000 storm overflows in England and approximately 1,000 in our region.”

Southern Water's wastewater pumping station at Galley Hill in Bexhill.

Outfall pipe by Galley Hill in Bexhill

