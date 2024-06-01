Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new report has ranked the local authorities in the UK based on the amount of greenhouse gases emitted, deciding on the most environmentally clean areas.

From the constant urge to recycle to the push into electric transportation, the push to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases emitted in the UK has been on the government’s agenda for many years to reduce the future impacts like global warming and natural disasters.

Due to this importance, Ratcliffe Cleaning and their digital marketing company have created their Cleanest Authority Report, ranking all local authorities in the UK based on their greenhouse gas emissions to see the cleanest areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cleanest area in the UK is Oadby and Wigston, in Leicestershire, with them having a total greenhouse gas emission figure of 207.2.

A new report has ranked the local authorities in the UK based on the amount of greenhouse gases emitted, deciding on the most environmentally clean areas. Picture by Marcin Jozwiak

Second placed on the list is Gosport, with the town in Hampshire having a total greenhouse gas emission figure of 212.8.

Due to their total greenhouse gas emissions being 219.7, Adur, in West Sussex, comes in as the third cleanest region in the UK.

Epsom and Ewell, a local government district in Surrey, is ranked inside the top five having a total greenhouse gas emission figure of 240.4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To round out the list, Hastings is the fifth lowest area with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions with the East Sussex town having a figure of 250.7.

Within the UK, the area that is the dirtiest when it comes to the amount of greenhouse gases emitted is North Lincolnshire, with a figure of 7,683.7.

Neath Port Talbot is the dirtiest area in Wales and the second dirtiest in the UK for their greenhouse gas emissions with a figure of 7,115.4.

The second biggest city in the UK on the list, Birmingham, has one of the highest greenhouse gas emissions with a figure of 4,480.7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their greenhouse gas emissions being 4,231.3, the area of Cheshire West and Chester has the fourth highest greenhouse gas emissions in the UK.

One of the largest cities in Yorkshire is fifth on the list, with Leeds having a greenhouse gas emission figure of 3,914.9.

Online Marketing Surgery used the latest dataset from the Office for National Statistics, which looks at local authority and regional greenhouse gas emissions.

To section this out, data analysts looked at the ‘territorial greenhouse gas emission’ spreadsheet and went to the ‘Total’ tab to find out the overall figure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They noted down all the local authority figures as well as the regional figures, which allowed the data specialists to rank them based on how high their greenhouse gas emission figure was.