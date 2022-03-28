Volunteers of all ages are invited to help Arundel Town Council to clean the streets and all equipment will be provided.

The spring community clean up is a regular event but the session on Saturday, April 2, from 9am to 12pm will have special significance.

Equipment including litter pickers, hi-vis vests, gloves and bags will all be provided, as in past community clean up events

Tracy Clayton, town events manager, explained: “As a bit of fun and to fit in with our jubilee theme, we are inviting volunteers to wear red, white and blue on the day, or don a sparkly accessory.

“We will also be running a competition for the most unusual object found, with a small prize of a £10 book token for the winner, as judged by the deputy mayor.

“This competitive element has proved popular at previous clean ups, with unusual objects found including a copy of Bill Bryson’s Notes from a Small Island, a hat and three out-of-date unopened cans of cider, a smashed skateboarding helmet and last autumn’s winner, a very long, pink acrylic, false nail.

“Litter pickers, hi-vis vests, gloves and bags will be provided – we just need the renowned enthusiasm of Arundel’s community and volunteers on the day.”

However long you can spare in the morning, meet at the town centre cobbles, where Tracy and deputy mayor Angela Standing will be handing out equipment, including litter pickers, hi-vis vests, gloves and bags. Telephone the council on 01903 882954 or email [email protected] to register.