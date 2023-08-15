Ash Dieback disease in West Sussex village: trees to be cut down after devastating tree disease hits area
The council said the work, which will take three weeks, begins at Eastern Road Nature Reserve in Lindfield on Monday, August 21.
The council has worked with the Forestry Commission to identify several areas of woodland that are affected.
Councillor Chris Hobbs, cabinet member for Leisure and Customer Services, said: “It is devastating to see how many trees have been hit by Ash Dieback and have to be removed. The work is unavoidable and we are working with our contractors to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum. This situation also brings us an opportunity to re-plant and ensure that we are supporting our wildlife with natural regeneration. As a result, we will be planting more than 1,000 stems per hectare and we will work to identify opportunities for regrowth and improved biodiversity.”
The council said Ash Dieback is the most devastating tree disease since Dutch Elm disease killed 60 million UK elm trees in the epidemics of the 1920s and 1970s. The council explained that infected trees weaken over time, which poses a safety risk because branches can fall onto footpaths, roads, and property.
Mid Sussex District Council estimates that 15 per cent of its tree stock is ash. Eastern Road Nature Reserve will still be open to visitors while work is taking place but some access could be restricted. Visitors are urged to follow all on-site signage and instructions.