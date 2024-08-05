Burgess Hill Girls applies to install six new solar panels
The school’s application to Mid Sussex District Council is to put six panels on the roof slope of Cedar Lodge, which faces the highway.
The planning statement said the Cedar Lodge building has a west-facing roof that is suitable for solar panels.
It said: “Although in the conservation area the roof is high and only seen from limited positions from the highway. The building is set back 35m from the road. The style of the panels sit flush with the slate tiles and will be an integral part of the roof system with its own flashing and trays.”
The planning statement said the slate roof is dark grey in appearance and the solar panels are 1722 x 1134mm in size. It added that the six panels would be fixed in portrait view in one straight line within the pitched roof facing Keymer Road.