They said the Garden Safari 2024, the 24th annual event, helped raise £500 for St Peter & St James Hospice.

The event, which was organised by Burgess Hill in Bloom, took place on Sunday, July 21, from 1pm to 5.30pm.

Cathy Barnett, Burgess Hill in Bloom chair, said: “Some visitors came by car, while others, more energetic, cycled and walked round our town.

“Two gardens were open in Western Road, one to show off new planting and invite visitors to take tea and cake while buying plants, etc. from the ladies of Burgess Hill Flower Club, who set up a stall fronting the house. Across the road was an award winning garden with unusual plants and a chance to win prizes by playing games.

“Old favourite, the hidden ‘Fairy Garden’ in St Peter’s Road, was again available for children old or young to re-discover their childhood.

“In Station Road, a wilder garden this year for butterflies, birds and bees, with statuary and pots, together with sitting areas, was a restful spot to take a break. Gardens in a row were open across the road, to give visitors ideas on small front gardens and how to make the best of small spaces. Re-developed, ex- railway ground garden in Chanctonbury Road, showed what can be done on reclaimed areas of land. Newly open this year, old garden in Brookway, behind St Andrews Church, showed off colour and amusing statues in a larger garden.”

Cathy said visitors told Burgess Hill in Bloom that they should continue these events and organise a 25th Garden Safari. She said they also added that Burgess Hill is a lovely place to live in. The safari raised the charity funds from admissions, raffle, teas, plant sales and donations for the hospice.

Cathy said: “Thanks to all the people of Burgess Hill who made it such a success, with all their efforts.”

