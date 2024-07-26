Missing budgie Chip reunited with little girl after smuggling its way into Hickstead showground

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bright green and yellow budgie was reunited with its owner after sneaking into Hickstead showground this week.

Hickstead announced that the colourful bird arrived at the showground on the opening day of the Agria Royal International Horse Show (Tuesday to Sunday, July 23).

They said the budgie flew into the stable field and landed on the friend of competitor Emma Richards while they were washing Emma’s horse.

She asked in the Hickstead Competitors Facebook group: “Is anyone missing a budgie? It’s very friendly.”

Chip the budgie was reunited with Sienna this week at Hickstead

Hickstead said news of the avian intruder spread on social media and the team learned that it was Chip, a budgie who had gone missing from a home in Albourne a couple of days earlier.

Sienna, the little girl who owns Chip, arrived at Hickstead with her family to collect him and Emma received a reward for finding him.

A spokesperson for Hickstead said: “We’re so pleased this story had a happy ending – and we hope Chip enjoyed his birds-eye view of the action today."

