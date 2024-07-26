Missing budgie Chip reunited with little girl after smuggling its way into Hickstead showground
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hickstead announced that the colourful bird arrived at the showground on the opening day of the Agria Royal International Horse Show (Tuesday to Sunday, July 23).
They said the budgie flew into the stable field and landed on the friend of competitor Emma Richards while they were washing Emma’s horse.
She asked in the Hickstead Competitors Facebook group: “Is anyone missing a budgie? It’s very friendly.”
Hickstead said news of the avian intruder spread on social media and the team learned that it was Chip, a budgie who had gone missing from a home in Albourne a couple of days earlier.
Sienna, the little girl who owns Chip, arrived at Hickstead with her family to collect him and Emma received a reward for finding him.
A spokesperson for Hickstead said: “We’re so pleased this story had a happy ending – and we hope Chip enjoyed his birds-eye view of the action today."
Tickets are still available for the show at the gate or can be booked online at www.hickstead.co.uk. Hickstead said All the action from the International Arena will be livestreamed on ClipMyHorse.TV and Hickstead.TV.