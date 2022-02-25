This is how the Arundel Bypass plans will impact the Avisford Park Golf Club - and what options are being considered

The Avisford Park Golf Club course, clubhouse, car park and access road would be 'directly affected' by the scheme being proposed by National Highways.

Camelia Lichtl, senior project manager, said: "We are in discussions with the owners of the club and are considering two options: a smaller nine-hole course with driving range and other facilities, or a replacement 18-hole course using land nearby.

“The consultation closes on March 8 and I encourage people with any feedback on the future of the golf club to let us know, either through one of the virtual events, or our consultation website.”

National Highways revealed that it is considering two options based on an 'independent assessment' of the golfing facilities that already exist in Arundel.

Option 1: A nine-hole golf course with a driving range and/or practice facilities. This option would provide a new access to the golf course from Yapton Lane, allowing the reconfiguration of holes within the existing golf course to maintain at least nine holes and reinstate car parking and clubhouse facilities. This option would retain a golf course in this location, but as a smaller facility with additional amenities for beginners, which are generally lacking in the local area.

Option 2: Replacement 18-hole golf course. This option would re-establish golfing facilities affected by the bypass by using land to the east and northeast of the existing back nine holes of the course surrounding Binsted Farm to extend the facilities. This would allow an 18-hole golf course, similar in size to the current course.

Have you read?: Boy, 8, fears his grandparents' garden will be 'destroyed' by roadHilton Avisford Park ceased to operate as a Hilton hotel from January 1, this year, due to the expiry of Hilton’s lease. From this time, the hotel reverted back to the ownership of Hilton’s landlord, Albitar Business Limited.

National Highways' final consultation event was held in Arundel on Thursday (December 24). Photo: Steve Robards

Oli Poole, editor of the West Sussex Gazette and casual visitor to the course before its closure, said: "Avisford Park was truly a hidden gem, its attraction largely down to it being kept in superb condition thanks to the expertise of its owner. Maintaining that quality is critical to its future success.

"It is hard to say which of the two options is preferable and I think more details are needed. For example, option one offers the potential of a driving range 'and/or' practice facilities. There is a huge variance in what that could mean in reality."

Consultation ends in less than two weeks

Speaking at National Highways' final consultation event in Arundel on Thursday (December 24), Ms Lichtl said the existing A27 currently experiences a 'high level of accidents and congestion'.

She added: "We are here to propose a solution that will connect the coastal communities, improve help for businesses, schools, hospitals and everyone that uses the existing A27.

"It will improve the safety for drivers [and] manage economic growth.

"It will also improve accessibility for pedestrians, horse riders and cyclists.

"We will ensure that the longer communities are fully considered through statutory consultation process. The feedback will be considered."

Nell Paton, an Arundel resident, was standing outside the cathedral centre, handing out leaflets advising people not to support the proposals.

"I'm here to present our objections and reasons why we feel this new A27 bypass shouldn't happen," she said.

"A climate crisis has been announced by the government. This seems to fly in the face of all reason when we are trying to reduce climate emissions and the amount of traffic on the road.

"It just doesn't make sense [and will have an] effect on the rural communities and beautiful countryside. Not to mention the costs of half a billion pounds plus.