Campaign group calls for ban on night flights at London Gatwick

An environmental campaign group has called for an end to night flights at London Gatwick.

CAGNE, the umbrella aviation community and environment group for Sussex, Surrey and Kent, has joined the 210 groups that have already signed the international declaration to ban night flights.

CAGNE claims every flight burns massive amounts of fossil fuels, causing emissions that heat the planet. Even a single long-haul flight can emit more than many people’s entire annual footprint, the campaign group added.

CAGNE is seeking an end to Gatwick Airport's ‘night noise’, which they say is created from 11.30pm till 6.30am every night.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “We are bringing noise levels down year-on-year but we know managing noise still matters.

“The Department for Transport sets restrictions at London Gatwick to manage night noise and we fully comply with these limits.

“We also have a range of measures to reduce noise impacts including a Noise Insulation Scheme.

“Airlines invest billions a year on developing and purchasing new, quieter aircraft and we continue to work with our airline partners to encourage them to operate the quietest fleet possible during the night period.

“London Gatwick is the best-connected UK airport by rail, with direct services to more than 100 stations and hundreds more within just one change, including services throughout the night.

“London Gatwick also has an extensive bus and coach network. Many local bus routes serve the airport 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

A CAGNE spokesperson said: “One of the biggest issues residents have raised with CAGNE during the summer at public events, is the impact of night flights as they try to sleep in heat, with windows closed to stop the noise.

“The argument for night flights is always the economic benefits for the airlines. But shouldn't the government consider the cost to public health first?

“Sleep deprivation caused by aircraft noise can lead to serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease, impaired cognitive development in children, mental health problems, sleep disturbance, and even diabetes, especially noise during the early hours, outside of the recognised night periods (called shoulder periods).

“Light pollution from the airport is also an issue for residents, as well as nature.

“Night flights have an outsized climate impact: most heating contrails form at night. So, banning night flights would immediately reduce the climate impact of aviation, without waiting for the implementation of contrail avoidance measures.

“A ban on night flights is just one step towards reducing emissions and noise from aviation, and Gatwick Airport being a good neighbour to residents and the planet.”