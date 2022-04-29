Chichester peregrines: Hatching day is almost here for Cathedral’s annual residents

This year’s first egg was laid, appropriately, early on the morning of Mother’s Day (March 27), with three more following on March 29, April 1 and April 3.

Both parent birds are sharing the duties of brooding the four eggs, with the male, now in his second year, having learned from 2021.

The pair have also had to see off intruders, in the form of peregrines, kites, buzzards and sparrowhawks, over the past few weeks.

This week was relatively quiet on the nest as both birds took their turns on the eggs, which are due to start hatching from May 5.

The peregrine project is run jointly by the Cathedral, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw who have been observing the birds since 2001.

This year there are two different camera views at www.chichesterperegrines.co.uk – one of the nest and a another wide-angle view of the nest turret for flying views.

---

Dad having a snack between shifts. Photograph by David Shaw Wildlife.

Mum leaving the nest to chase a buzzard away. Photograph by David Shaw Wildlife.