The peregrines have delighted visitors over the years with sightings from the cathedral’s grounds from March until August.

The peregrine project is collaboratively run by Chichester Cathedral, the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS), Carnyx and local wildlife enthusiasts David and Janet Shaw, who have been observing the birds since 2001.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex naturalist, author and Observer columnist Richard Williamson said: “Both the male and female birds are looking good. The first egg was most appropriately laid at 6.30am on Mothering Sunday.

“This year a second camera has been installed, giving not just a view of the nest itself as hitherto, but now a wide-angle view of the parapet and turret areas and so recording the comings and goings of the parents.

“Further, this year for three weeks from June 13 – the time the fledglings will be most active – there will once again be open days on the Cathedral Lawn, when anyone can go along to see the birds and hear all the fascinating details of their lives from dedicated experts David and Janet Shaw.”

Peregrines were first seen on the tower in the mid-1990s. They have been very successful nesting on the Cathedral and have fledged more than 60 chicks since 2001. These magnificent birds of prey can grow up to half a metre in length and have a wingspan of over a metre.

They live for 15 to 18 years and are the fastest animals in the world, diving at speeds of just under 250 miles an hour to catch their prey.

<<< ALSO IN THE NEWS: 79th Members’ Meeting at Goodwood: Everything you need to know about the Goodwood Road Racing Club event >>>

<<< SEE ALSO: Plans unveiled for 540 new homes in Chichester >>>

---

The Chichester Cathedral peregrines. Photo by David Shaw