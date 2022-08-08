Community cleaning drive gives Worthing seafront and parks a facelift

The first week of The Big Clean Up - Worthing Borough Council’s new drive to brighten up the town - concluded with two days of community events on the seafront, Beach House Park and Denton Gardens.

On Saturday and Sunday (August 6 and 7), volunteers joined councillors to remove dirt and debris from benches, bins, signs and lampposts in the parks. Benches were also cleaned and repainted.

Attention on Sunday morning was focused on the coastline, with more than 100 people taking part in a one-mile community beach clean from the pier to the Canadian Memorial at West Parade as well as litter picking along the promenade.

Thomas Chapman, 6, picking up litter with dad Ryan

Laura Chapman, who brought her sons Thomas and William to the beach clean, said: "We saw the advert and thought it would be a good opportunity to do our part and help our eldest, Thomas, to earn some of his Scouts badges.

"As a family, we're very conscious about the environment and encourage our children to put rubbish in the bins, and if they're full to take it home with them."

In total, 43 bags of rubbish were collected and disposed of, including plastic, cigarette ends and discarded fishing gear.

David and Dorothy Blakeborough collecting rubbish

Councillor Vicki Wells, Worthing’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “It was a great community effort to help make sure these well-loved areas received some much-needed TLC to help look their best.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who gave up their time to join us in giving these beautiful spaces the love and care they deserve. It was hard work but so rewarding.”

Throughout the week, Council staff have been working hard to clean and maintain some of the eye-catching features of the seafront, including clearing rust from railings, cleaning the Pavilion Theatre and painting seafront shelters.

While the beach clean was underway on Sunday, the team from The Big Listen - the Council’s new approach to how it works with and for the community - was also at the Coastal Office.

Councillors and officers talked to residents and visitors about how they would like to see Worthing improved by 2030, and how this could be achieved through closer co-operation.