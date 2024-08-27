Countryside charity calls for 'carbon cap' if Gatwick runway gets go-ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CPRE Sussex continues to oppose second runway but says, if planning inspectors recommend approval, they must impose a carbon reduction condition.

Countryside charity CPRE Sussex has called for a ‘carbon cap’ if the controversial bid for a second runway at Gatwick Airport is given the go-ahead.

In its final submission to the inquiry which concludes today, the charity says, if planning inspectors recommend approval, they must impose a condition forcing the airport to stick to the aviation sector's own plan on carbon reduction.

The charity is still calling for the plans to be refused outright as they contradict national planning policy and the Committee on Climate Change’s advice to Government.

London Gatwick airport | Picture: SussexWorld/Steve Robards

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “The planning proposals for a second runway rely on a frankly implausible joint industry and Government Jet Zero strategy. That strategy aims to get greenhouse gas pollution to zero by 2050 through clean fuel and plane technologies and carbon capture, which seem unlikely to materialise.

“A planning condition could require Gatwick to limit flights, build its own carbon capture plant and take other measures to stay on track, if the aviation sector fails to stick to the Jet Zero plans.

“This would help to limit the damage caused by a second runway. However, outright refusal of this inappropriate plan would still be the best outcome for the environment, nature and those living nearby.”

CPRE Sussex included a ‘carbon cap’ in its final response to the inquiry into a second runway at Gatwick which concludes today.

The submission also raised concerns over other unresolved matters including wastewater treatment, noise pollution and housing pressures.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “London Gatwick’s Northern Runway Project is a privately financed scheme that will help secure the long-term future of the airport, provide 14,000 new jobs and add £1 billion to the regional economy every year.

“London Gatwick has carried out extensive consultation and engagement activity over the past four years, which has been hugely valuable in shaping our plans to ensure all impacts are fully mitigated and they meet the needs and requirements of residents, passengers and stakeholders.

“We are confident our plans are both economically and environmentally robust, with action plans in place to deal with air quality, noise and carbon emissions.”