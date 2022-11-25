Crawley MP signs manifesto calling for ambitious action to tackle water pollution

Henry Smith MP has signed a new manifesto, outlining ways the Government can clean up the UK's rivers, seas, and waterways.

This includes a new fund that could support local initiatives to tackle pollution using money raised by fining polluting water firms.

‘Changing Course: A manifesto for our rivers, seas, and waterways’, organised by members of the ‘Conservative Environment Network’s Parliamentary Caucus’, calls for all money raised from fines handed out by the Environment Agency (EA) to be allocated to a new Government fund or given to a third party such as the National Lottery Heritage Fund which groups, organisations and farmers could apply for support to keep our waters clean.

Mr Smith said: “Our rivers and seas bring nature into our towns and cities, create spaces for recreation and help make our communities more beautiful places to live. But pollution too often stops people from enjoying these community assets.

“There are no quick fixes; our Victorian sewerage infrastructure is ageing and not designed to cope with today’s demand. But there’s far more we can do to clean up our rivers and seas, and I’m pleased to support the practical proposals in this manifesto which will accelerate our progress toward resolving these long-term challenges.

“The Government has toughened up fines against polluting water firms, but we need to reinvest this money in initiatives to restore our rivers and seas. Creating a new fund using the millions of pounds raised from these fines would enable local groups, organisations and farmers to bid for cash to improve our waters.”

The Conservative Environment Network says the proposals will accelerate the Government's efforts to tackle water pollution, strengthen the UK's water security, and empower communities with new bathing water sites and funds to restore rivers locally.

