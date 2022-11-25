Crawley Police issue advice to car owners after spate of thefts in the town

The guidance is designed to keep vehicles safe and secure from thieves.
A post on Crawley Police’s Facebook page said: “We have received reports of tools and other personal items being stolen from vehicles in Crawley.
“Here are a few steps you can take to keep your vehicle safe:
“It is always best to remove tools and other items of property from your van overnight and store them somewhere safe.
“Keep your van keys safe while working and never leave them in your van.
“Security mark all tools and equipment.
“Keep a list of your tools and equipment, along with serial numbers and any identifying marks – you can do this for free at https://orlo.uk/uncHu”
For more information on how to keep your vehicle, and what’s in it, safe, please visit: https://orlo.uk/JnW15