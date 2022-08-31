Critters caught on camera in Burgess Hill: foxes and hedgehogs share a nocturnal meal
A Burgess Hill town councillor has shared some fascinating photos of foxes and hedgehogs sharing overnight meals together in her garden.
Former town mayor Anne Eves said the pictures were taken with a trail camera on August nights in Mill Road.
She said: “Several neighbours have made holes in their fences for the hedgehogs to circulate and have left water and food out for them during the drought.”
She added: “One of the fox cubs did try to bite a hedgehog in spring, to persuade it to leave the feed dish, but the cub never tried again.
“The different species, including the cats, move around each other carefully.
“The cats would defend their territory against a dog in the daytime, but let foxes roam freely at night.”
Hurst Hedgehog Haven offers advice on bringing hedgehogs to your garden.
They ask residents to avoid using chemicals and slug pellets, create escape routes in ponds, and put out food and water (not bread and milk).
Visit www.facebook.com/HurstHedgehogHaven.