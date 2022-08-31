Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former town mayor Anne Eves said the pictures were taken with a trail camera on August nights in Mill Road.

She said: “Several neighbours have made holes in their fences for the hedgehogs to circulate and have left water and food out for them during the drought.”

She added: “One of the fox cubs did try to bite a hedgehog in spring, to persuade it to leave the feed dish, but the cub never tried again.

Hedgehogs and foxes enjoy an overnight meal in Mill Road, Burgess Hill. Photo: Anne Eves

“The different species, including the cats, move around each other carefully.

“The cats would defend their territory against a dog in the daytime, but let foxes roam freely at night.”

Hurst Hedgehog Haven offers advice on bringing hedgehogs to your garden.

They ask residents to avoid using chemicals and slug pellets, create escape routes in ponds, and put out food and water (not bread and milk).

Visit www.facebook.com/HurstHedgehogHaven.