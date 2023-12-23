Southern Water is warning its West Sussex customers that they have a one in ten chance of clogging their pipes and drains with turkey fat on Christmas Day.

The company is urging people not to tip fat, oil and grease down the kitchen sink.

They said there have been around 17,400 blockages in West Sussex over the past five years.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “There is a one in ten chance of a Turkey fatberg blockage in customers’ pipes and drains during the festive period, if householders tip fat, oil and grease down the kitchen sink. This could lead to unexpected Christmas misery, if turkey fat is allowed to seep down plugholes and could lead to expensive drain blockage bills.”

They continued: “Don’t be the party pooper and cause a blockage that could affect your neighbours too. This could lead to flooding and there is also the risk of contamination, since grease sludge can harbour bacteria, that causes disease.”

Southern Water said that 66 per cent of blockages are preventable. They said fat, oil and grease should never go down the drain and people should instead allow it to cool in containers and put it in the bin.