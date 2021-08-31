Eastbourne crisis workers receive £10,000 cheque from Wealden Crematorium

The Beachy Head Chaplaincy team (BHCT) received the £10,000 cheque after staff at the crematorium in Horam, run by Wealden District Council, nominated them.

Wealden District Council chairman Councillor Ron Reed, who presented the cheque to BHCT said, “I would like to present this cheque on behalf of council and the Wealden Crematorium team to an extremely worthwhile charity.

“The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team provides crisis intervention and support whilst working alongside local services. This is an extremely worthwhile charity that has saved many, many lives at Beachy Head and Birling Gap here in Wealden.”

Cheque presentation (left to right): Shaun Peters, Gerry Howitt from BHCT, Julie Warrilow and Wealden council chairman Ron Reed. SUS-210831-153902001

The money was raised through the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management’s recycling metal scheme.

Shaun Peters, crematorium and green spaces manager at Wealden District Council, said the recycling metal scheme involves metals being recycled following a cremation with the consent of bereaved families.

He said proceeds from the recycled metals are shared between its members to donate to a charity of their choice.

Shaun said, “We chose the BHCT charity for the marvellous work it carries out in the local area.”

The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team is a search and rescue charity that seeks to save lives at Beachy Head and also covers Birling Gap. Chaplains and volunteers patrol on foot and by car and respond to emergency calls locating anyone at risk.

Using skills in crisis intervention, the team members offer supportive listening to start a dialogue and to encourage more hopeful solutions than ending a life.