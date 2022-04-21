Eastbourne tree planting project launched for the Queen’s birthday

The Queen’s Green Canopy in Eastbourne is described as the town’s ‘birthday present to the Queen’ in the year of her Platinum Jubilee.

The scheme, which is part of a national campaign to plant trees in celebration of the Queen’s 70 years as monarch, will see a wide variety of trees planted beside the highway from Butts Brow to Black Robin Farm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local groups and individuals came together to launch the project on the Queen’s birthday (Thursday, April 21).

Tree planters gathered on the Downs. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-220421-123436001

Lord Ralph Lucas has been leading the project in close partnership with Treebourne, the charity that has been driving tree planting across the town in recent years, and with support from Eastbourne Borough Council and 3VA.

Treebourne and its volunteers will be carrying out much of the planting, which builds upon the group’s success in bringing thousands of new trees to the town in recent years.

Eastbourne mayor Councillor Pat Rodohan, who has already planted a tree in Gildredge Park as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme, said, “I am delighted that so many people of all ages and groups in our community are coming together to mark the Queen’s birthday and Platinum Jubilee year in a way that will benefit residents, visitors and our environment for generations to come – especially in light of the Queen’s fondness for Eastbourne.”

The council said Queen Elizabeth II has visited Eastbourne many times throughout her life, including for holidays as a child, and has previously spoken of her love for Eastbourne beach.

Young Princess Elizabeth stepping out of St Marys Church, Eastbourne, with her father, King George VI, and mother, Queen Elizabeth, Sunday 8th March 1936. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-220421-123426001

Adam Rose, co-leader of Treebourne, said, “I’m immensely proud of the huge number of new trees Treebourne volunteers have planted across the town already and we look forward to planting even more trees through the Queen’s Green Canopy in Eastbourne.

“These trees will help mitigate the devastating loss of thousands of ash and elm trees to disease.

“Treebourne’s mission is to double Eastbourne’s tree cover by 2030 and we can offer plenty of volunteering opportunities for anyone wishing to get involved in this vital and rewarding work.”

Lord Ralph Lucas added, “The Queen spent holidays in Eastbourne as a young girl and her father formally opened the town’s downlands when it was bought by Eastbourne council in 1929.

Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan planting a tree in Gildredge Park. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-220421-123416001

“As a legacy of her Platinum Jubilee, we are setting out on a 10-year project to regenerate the slopes of the South Downs above Eastbourne.

“We have designed an avenue of ecologies stretching from Butts Brow at the northern edge of the town to Black Robin Farm near Beachy Head.

“Everyone living in Eastbourne will be able to reserve their own unique spot on the map. You can name it, record your memories of the Queen, and upload a photograph and description.

“We want this to become a permanent record of our town and its people in this special jubilee year.”

The groups are hoping to raise money for the project through sponsorships.