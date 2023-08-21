Theodore Rumbold, who has a passion for science and nature, was named Dobbies’ Not Your Average Gardener winner for the Little Eco Gardener category.

Dobbies, the popular British garden centre chain, said the awards aim to recognise dedication to gardening, as well as innovative sustainable gardening techniques in the community. Find out more about the awards at www.dobbies.com/not-your-average-gardener-awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Eyles, the company’s horticultural director who judged the Little Eco Gardener category, said: “Our judging panel had a tough time whittling the entries down to four winners, and I’m exceptionally proud of Theodore for taking home the crown for our Little Eco Gardener category.”

Theodore Rumbold, eight, from Haywards Heath, took home Dobbies' Little Eco Gardener award

He said: “I was particularly impressed with how Theodore looks after wildlife, creating habitats for them and planting flowers that will support bees and insects. He is growing a great range of edible plants and understands what he needs to do to ensure his plants are healthy and growing well.”

Marcus added that each year judges are amazed with the talent on display, saying: “It’s great to see novice gardeners to enthusiasts pouring passion into their green spaces by using sustainable products and practices to help the planet in a positive way.”

Theodore’s mother Catherine said her son started gardening at the age of three. She said: “Theodore is always looking to spend time outside. He’s previously been part of both the gardening and forest clubs at school, he loves to cycle and spends all his spare time on the hunt for fossils and rocks. It’s certainly a passion that’s in our bones and has been passed down through the generations from Theodore’s Nanny and Grandpy.”

Theodore said that Sweet Peas are his favourite flowers because of their smell and said tomatoes are the most delicious fruit that he has grown. He added that he is particularly proud of the bug hotel he built with his Grandpy.