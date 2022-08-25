Environment Agency warns against swimming in the sea at Eastbourne due to ‘pollution risk’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Caroline Ansell and Meads council candidate Nicholas Taylor met up with Simon Moody - the agency’s area director - and sampler Theresa Dean for the weekly collection on Monday (August 22). Samples are taken on a weekly basis during the bathing season from May to September.

Once collected, samples are delivered to a specialist lab in Exeter where they are tested for ecoli, Streptococcal bacteria and other matter.

At the end of the 2021 bathing water season Eastbourne’s seas were rated as good.

MP Caroline Ansell and Meads council candidate Nicholas Taylor with Simon Moody and Theresa Dean

However, recent coverage on sewage being dumped in the sea has raised concerns.

As of 8.30am today (Thursday, August 25) the EA advised against bathing in the sea at Eastbourne due to pollution risks.

This month, Southern Water dumped sewage into eight bathing sites along the Sussex coast including in Saltdean and Seaford.

Mrs Ansell said: “Since the Victorians, and like other European countries, sewage in the UK has been treated and discharged into the sea to cope with storm overflows. The alternative at this point doesn’t bear thinking about – waste would come back up through plug holes and toilets at home, flood gardens and run down streets.

“This is all set for change through the government’s Environment Act which for the first time puts new legal duties on companies like our provider, Southern Water, to progressively reverse discharges and invest in new infrastructure.

“This summer’s drought and heavy rain combination created the perfect storm for the run of recent discharges. Eastbourne’s beaches were not closed but understandably public concern is high.

“Work is taking place all the time to improve water quality and the government’s Blue Heart Project - delivered by East Sussex County Council has the potential to be a game changer in respect of water catchment. So too is the government’s Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan that will be published next month.”

Mr Taylor said: “It was good to see the detail and frequency that our town’s bathing water is monitored by the Environment Agency during the summer months.

“Locally there is also something the council could do. For those online, there are great apps to reassure water users about sea conditions but for others, a physical, very visible public info system, like a flag or light as they have in other areas, would give a level of reassurance and confidence when going into the water.”

Caroline has also signed a letter with Sussex MPs calling on Southern Water to take more action.