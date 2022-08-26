Edit Account-Sign Out
Map reveals where is safe to swim in Sussex

A map from the Environment Agency shows where is safe to swim in Sussex due to pollution.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 26th August 2022, 7:45 am
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 7:45 am

The Environment Agency (EA) has been taking samples of the seawater in Sussex on a weekly basis.

Samples are taken on a weekly basis during the bathing season from May to September.

Once collected, samples are delivered to a specialist lab in Exeter where they are tested for ecoli, Streptococcal bacteria and other matter.

People enjoying the sunshine in Brighton (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The overall rating for 2022 will be revealed in November.

Recent coverage on sewage being dumped in the sea has raised concerns. This month, Southern Water dumped sewage into eight bathing sites along the Sussex coast.

Fury as Southern Water pumps sewage into eight Sussex beaches

A map from EA shows which areas are safe to swim due to pollution levels.

As of Friday (August 26) there were nine places listed as ‘advice against bathing’:

Bognor Regis, Felpham, Littlehampton, Worthing, Lancing, Eastbourne, Pevensey Bay, Bexhill, Hastings Pelham Beach

You can keep up with water conditions here

Eastbourne water conditions

