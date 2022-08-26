Map reveals where is safe to swim in Sussex

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment Agency (EA) has been taking samples of the seawater in Sussex on a weekly basis.

Samples are taken on a weekly basis during the bathing season from May to September.

Once collected, samples are delivered to a specialist lab in Exeter where they are tested for ecoli, Streptococcal bacteria and other matter.

The overall rating for 2022 will be revealed in November.

Recent coverage on sewage being dumped in the sea has raised concerns. This month, Southern Water dumped sewage into eight bathing sites along the Sussex coast.

A map from EA shows which areas are safe to swim due to pollution levels.

As of Friday (August 26) there were nine places listed as ‘advice against bathing’: