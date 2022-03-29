Members of two major environmentalist groups walked through Lewes to protest against the UK's continued dependence on fossil fuels.

On Saturday (March 26), approximately 60 people from Extinction Rebellion Lewes and Ouse Valley, along with other community members and groups, began at Westgate Street at 11:30am and walked down the High Street to Cliffe Precinct.

A spokesperson for the group said: "‘The International Energy Agency has warned very clearly that there can be no more investment in fossil fuels if we are to stay below 1.5 degrees of warming- the point at which scientists say we will reach irreversible tipping points.

"Yet even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the government was supporting new fuel extraction projects at home and abroad, plus building roads and infrastructure which will increase our dependence on oil and gas. And the first thing Boris Johnson did when the war started was go running to Saudi Arabia for oil supplies - we shouldn’t be playing with these people. We must get together to demand alternatives."

Following the walk, a drama performance demonstrating the entailed tug of war between fossil fuels on the one hand and renewable energy, took place at Cliffe Precinct.

The performers wore imaginative head dresses representing Coal, Oil and Gas versus Electricity, Wind and Sun. The tug of war was judged by a character representing Her Majesty’s Government.

Natasha Padbury, Green Ambassador from the Depot Cinema, also spoke at Railwaylands Nature Reserve during the event.

XR said its main demand is to demand an end to our dependency on the fossil fuel economy. The group's next protest starts on April 9 in London.