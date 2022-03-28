Work to restore and repair a section of Lewes Castle following its collapse in 2019 will be the focus of a talk tomorrow.

Diccon Hart will share details of the project at talk hosted by the Sussex Archaeological Society on Tuesday (March 29) at 7:30pm.

A spokesman for the Society said: “The castle has been a focal point of Lewes for centuries which is why the collapse of part of the privately-owned section of the castle wall shocked so many of us.

More than 600-tonnes of curtain wall at the Norman fortress were said to have fallen down in the incident two and a half years ago.

“As guardians of the majority of the site, we want to support learning and share knowledge on the expertise needed to maintain such a historic site so that the castle can continue standing for centuries to come.”

The collapse sparked attendance from emergency crews and made national news, with extensive property damage and the loss of a significant section of history at the 900-year-old site.

Since then Diccon Hart and the team at HB Archaeology & Conservation Ltd have been involved in an ongoing programme to restore the wall and prevent similar collapses in the future.

Mr Hart will explain how the project has progressed from an initial programme of emergency salvage, outlining how the clearance work took place and providing an update on the wall’s partial reconstruction, which is currently ongoing.

The talk will be introduced and chaired by Dr Matthew Pope, Vice Chair of the Society.

Tickets are free for members of the Society and £5 for non-members.