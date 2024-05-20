Forget Bridgerton, try BridgerTERN – live action from Chichester Harbour’s Tern Rafts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get a unique insight into the lives and loves of Chichester Harbour’s breeding seabirds with the launch of Tern TV – live streaming directly from the tern rafts.

The nation may have been gripped awaiting Netflix’s return of the “Ton”, but at Chichester Harbour Conservancy it’s the return of the Terns that have been eagerly anticipated. These graceful seabirds fly thousands of miles each year to breed in Chichester Harbour, and the 2024 season sees the launch of Tern TV. A camera situated on one of the four tern rafts provides day and night viewing of the characterful Common Terns, and it makes addictive viewing!

Once abundant in the harbour, the numbers of Common Terns declined significantly between 1979 and 2019, with no young birds fledging at all for a number of years. In 2019 the Conservancy trialled a number of tern rafts in Thorney Deeps. These shingle-covered rafts provided safe nesting areas for the terns, resulting in the first successful breeding attempts in years. In 2022 the Friends of Chichester Harbour funded the Return of the Tern Project which saw the deployment of larger rafts, and further increased the number of Common Tern fledglings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Common Terns are gregarious birds; their antics make compelling viewing! Follow along as they pair up, lay eggs and feed their chicks. Much like Bridgerton, you can expect high drama as they squabble between themselves and their Black-Headed Gull neighbours, and we’re all wondering, which FeatheringTERN will produce the first male heir?

Tern TV

Although Chichester Harbour’s tern colonies were hit by avian flu last year, several birds have returned to the rafts this spring and we are hoping for a successful season with plenty of fluffy chicks surviving to fledge.

Tern TV has been generously funded by The Friends of Chichester Harbour, a charity working with Chichester Harbour Conservancy to protect and restore nature within the harbour.