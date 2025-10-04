Gatwick campaign group calls on councils to join legal challenge against new runway

An aviation community and environment group have called on councils to join them in a legal challenge against plans to build a new runway at London Gatwick.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE) have reached out to elected councils to join them in serving a judicial review of the Secretary of State for Transport (SoS) approval for the runway.

On Sunday, September 21, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander granted planning permission for the routine use of Gatwick’s Northern Runway, following a six-month examination and years of consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CAGNE spokesperson said: “If the councils are not going to mount their own JR (judicial review), we ask them to join with residents and environmental charities in funding our award-winning legal team.

Gatwick Airport's £2.2 billion Northern runway plans have been approved. | Picture: Steve Robards

“We believe joint action would be the best way of using taxpayers’ money as this announcement is a missed opportunity to secure funding for all those that live and work around the airport in the southeast as well as for protect the environment for future generations.

“The SoS has not secured any meaningful guarantees of financial support for the infrastructure the airport will heavily rely upon to transport 80m passengers, freight and the inward migration of workers. This can only lead to a decline in the amenities and a decline in air quality.

“During the planning hearings CAGNE worked closely with the council’s joint legal team over noise and securing funding for an onsite wastewater treatment plant (£40m) as Thames Water is near capacity, and requested highway improvements and funding for the railway line junction improvements (Network Rail estimate £900m), but none of this has been secured by the SoS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The approval has been left open these fundamental issues that face Sussex, Surrey and Kent local authorities today to on-going discussions with the airport post approval.

“Everyone knows that once planning is given all the promises fall to the wayside as we have seen time and time again with housing developments.

“Heathrow is, and will be, required to jump through many financial hoops to be allowed to have a new runway, the same has not been required of Gatwick Airport overseas shareholders. We must ask why as Gatwick exports more sterling out of the UK economy than it brings in?

“In our book Labour is the blocker of sustainable growth, whilst the planet and nature are the builder of a brighter future if only those in power would allow it to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “We welcome the Government's approval of plans to bring our Northern Runway into routine use.

“The Government’s announcement is another important gateway in the planning process for this £2.2bn investment, which is fully funded by our shareholders and will unlock significant growth, tourism and trade benefits for London Gatwick and the UK and create thousands of jobs.

“Opponents have the right to bring forward a legal challenge and it would be for a Judge to decide if their challenge has merits.”

CAGNE will be hosting an online event on Wednesday, October 8 at 7.30pm. Representatives from the legal and qualified expert team will discuss ways to stop the new runway at the ‘New Runway at Gatwick Airport is not a done deal’ event.

To attend, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1738676972629?aff=oddtdtcreator.